Namma Metro to operate for limited hours, only 400 passengers per train

As part of Unlock 4, the metro rail services will become operational in Bengaluru from September 7. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to operate trains in peak hours between September 7 and 11.

From September 7 to 11, the trains along the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) will operate between 8 am to 11 am, and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

The Green Line (Yelachenahalli to Nagawara) will begin operating from September 9 and until September 11, trains will operate between 8 am to 11 am, and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

Rules for metro commuters

Starting September 11, trains will begin operations for both the Green and Purple lines, and will operate between 7 am and 9 pm. The trains will ply at a frequency of five minutes during peak hours and at 10 minutes during non-peak hours. The trains will begin plying at terminal stations at 7 am and last train will reach terminal stations at 9 pm

Passengers will have to use smart cards only and token sales at counters is prohibited. All passengers must wear face masks. Commuters must use hand sanitizers provided at every metro station and are also advised to carry their own sanitizers.

“Every passenger should stand at the yellow markings at the entry of the station, at entry and exit gates, and at the platform. Social distance of 2 meters must be maintained by all commuters. Not more than 50 commuters are allowed at the platform. The entry to stations will be regulated accordingly,” BMRCL said in a statement.

A maximum of 400 passengers are permitted to travel in each train at any given point in time. If a train already has 400 passengers, it will skip stopping at the next station.

Passengers must keep every alternate seat in the metro vacant and standing is allowed only at the marked areas.

The train will stop for one minute at each station and for 75 seconds at the interchange station for boarding and de-boarding. “Thermal scanning of all passengers will be done by security at entry of the station. Commuters are advised not to carry metallic objects in their pockets to minimize frisking.

While using escalators keep one step of the escalator clear of the ahead passenger. Limited number of people will be allowed in lifts,” BMRCL’s statement added.