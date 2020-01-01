Namma Metro to go distant and wide in 2020

2020 will be the year that Metro expands its reach. And it will also be the year that the Metro operates only six-coach trains. So, here is a look at what you can expect from Namma Metro this year.

Kankapura Road

Compared to the other stretches, work on Kanakapura Metro is going on rather well. It is said that the Kanakapura Road Metro construction is among the swiftest in the city. The project, which should have been ready by now, was delayed due to delay in land acquisition. Officials claim that the stretch between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura extension will be completed by 2020-end.

Mysore Road

After initial hiccups due to poor financial strength of construction companies, the Metro work construction has finally picked up pace on the Mysore Road – Challaghatta stretch. The Metro authorities believe the physical work will be completed in the new year. However, trains are unlikely to start next year.

Whitefield Line

Of all the upcoming Metro lines of Phase 1, the 15.50-km stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield appears to be progressing at a fast pace. More than 50% of the project work is ready, although the stretch was tendered out for work much later than other stretches.

Going underground

The 13-km underground stretch of Phase 2 will be the last line where work will begin. Metro officials have awarded the work on this stretch to three construction companies. The most expensive line of Phase 2, the stretch is likely to be ready by 2024.

Electronics City Line



Officials have engaged two construction companies to work on the RV Road – Bommasandra line that passes via Electronic City on Hosur Road. It’s the longest line of Phase 2.

6-coach trains

The Metro has already successfully completed the conversion of all the three-set trains into six-set ones on the Purple Line. It has also completed around 73 per cent of conversion of three-set to six-coach set on the Green Line. The Metro has promised that it will convert all the three-coach trains on the Green line by March 2020.