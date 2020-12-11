Namma Metro services on purple line to be hit on Saturday, Sunday

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that they will begin the electrical cable laying work at Mysuru Road Metro Station of the purple line on Saturday and Sunday (December 12-13), in connection with the proposed extension from Mysuru Road towards Kengeri. In light of the same, metro train services will be suspended on the purple line between Mysuru Road and Vijayanagar stations on the aforementioned dates.

However, the metro services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations from 7 am onwards. Services on the green line will work as usual.

The metro services will be restored from December 14, 2020, by 7 am and function as usual on the entire purple line. The work for Mysuru to Challaghatta on the purple Line was completed on November 5.

Namma Metro’s project has paced since the resolution with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Ltd (NICE) over land acquisition. Metro work on Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, Kanakapura Road and Hosur road was lagging due to issues with NICE over land acquisition.

Steel girders have been launched for green and purple lines said a NICE spokesperson. “It is difficult work since the movement of the cranes has to be synchronous without affecting vehicular movement below,” added the spokesperson.

“There are many challenges involved while constructing viaducts. The major ones are height and traffic management. Also, the time is limited as work only happens at night,” a senior official at the BMRCL said.

Meanwhile Asian Development Bank on Thursday approved a loan of $500 million for BMRCL to complete the work of laying new lines to the airport from the city. This project will establish 30 new metro stations including multimodal facilities like bus bays, motorbike pools, taxi stand, pedestrian walkways and bridges.