Namma Bengaluru girl makes mark in Hollywood

Making it in Hollywood is the ultimate American dream. A very ambitious goal that remains a dream for many. Today I would like to share the story of one of those few, Harshita Reddy, an architect from Bangalore who has managed to realize her dream at the young age of 27.

Do not think of her to be an actress when I say Hollywood. She has chosen to work behind the scenes in the Art Department and work towards becoming a Production Designer. Having worked as a Set Designer on Ava Duverney’s new show ‘Cherish the Day’ for Warner Brothers productions and Oprah Winfrey’s network-OWN, she is now working on ‘Goliath’ an Amazon Prime Original series, Harshita is well on her way to make her own name in this highly competitive industry.

“I was offered to work as an Asst. Art Director on the show in July. I jumped at the opportunity, knowing it was Ava’s Vision. Over the course of the show, our designer Rika Nakanishi involved me, along with the Art Director, in multiple facets of the design and the execution process. Very impressed with my contribution I was soon promoted to Set Designer” says Harshita who is now a dual card member of the prestigious ‘Art Directors Guild’ union in Hollywood. A very impressive feat to achieve less than a year after earning her Masters.

In their Portfolio Review Program by the Art Directors Guild Harshita was one of the very few that were chosen to bypass being a Production Assistant and was approved to become an Asst. Art Director directly.“Although this was a great opportunity, I still chose to work as a production assistant to truly learn and understand the inner workings of the industry. This allowed me to work on esteemed shows like ‘The good place’ for NBC, ‘Rent’ for 2Oth Century Fox and even ‘Westworld’ for HBO. In fact, RENT went on to win an EMMY for design. That was pretty cool considering that we were only a 6-member art department “she says.

Harshita graduated with a master’s degree in production design from the American Film Institute (AFI), one of the most distinguished film schools in the world. Before attending graduate school, she worked with our own Telugu Production Designer and Art Director Pekati Ranga Rao as a design coordinator. “Over the course of working with Rango Rao, my love of film design and passion to pursue it as a career was affirmed. I decided it was time for a bigger step. That was when I applied to AFI. This decision has been a very valuable and life-changing experience. The opportunity to interact with many iconic filmmakers and designers like Guillermo del toro, David Wasco, François Audouy and the person who inspires me the most Nathan Crowley has been very enlightening and a great source of inspiration,” says Harshita.

At the moment, her aim is to work hard and make her way up in the film world to bigger and more impactful content. “In this day and age where visual media can have a huge impact, it is important that I get to work on entertaining yet meaningful and inspiring content. I can only hope to collaborate with more storytellers like Ava Duverney” says a very optimistic Harshita.