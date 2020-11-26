Naming Mangaluru airport after Koti Chennaya will wash BJP’s sins: Akshith Suvarna

Mangaluru

“District MP Nalin Kumar Kateel led BJP government which is selling the government-owned organizations to private parties ever since it came to power, should at least name Mangaluru’s international airport after Koti Chennaya and wash their sins,” stated Akshith Suvarna, president of Yuva Janata Dal in the district.

“Narendra Modi led BJP government has not only assigned the contract of the airport to Gujarat based Adani company, but named it Gautham Adani airport, cheating the people.

“BJP which is always giving speeches about the history of the district has sold prestigious organizations to Gujarat’s businessmen and returned the help received when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank and Corporation bank which were born in the coast and running on profit were merged with loss-making banks insulting people in the district. But Nalin Kumar Kateel despite being the MP in the district remained indifferent.

“The international airport in Mangaluru was constructed by the efforts of former MP Srinivas Mallya, but his name is kept hidden and the name of Adani who gives money to BJP for elections is given to it. How the district MP who justifies the action faces the people. The MP should change the name of the airport to Koti Chennaya airport by means of an official notification from the government. The people should be alert about such MPs as he will not hesitate to sell the district to others one day,” stated Akshith Suvarna in a press release.