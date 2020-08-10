Nalin urges functionaries to strengthen party from grass root level

Mangaluru

“Dakshina Kannada district has turned into a fortress for our party. I want you all to work towards expanding its base further and strengthen it further from the grass root level,” urged BJP Karnataka state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

He was speaking at a meeting of BJP Dakshina Kannada unit office bearers, people’s representatives and other leaders held at Kavoor in the city on Sunday. “We have our own government both at the state and the centre. All of you should keep responding to the problems faced by the people, and work to see that benefits of government schemes reach the people in the lower strata of the society. You have to be with the people and strengthen the party further,” he urged.

Nalin also reminded the participants of the meeting that gram panchayat election is drawing nearer and as such, this is a good opportunity to strengthen the villages and the party. He wished that the party’s people’s representatives will work hard for the betterment of the party and the people.

Dakshina Kannada BJP president Sudarshan M, in his inaugural address, said that the party and organisations under the Sangh Parivar had joined together to work for the people during the COVID-19 lockdown. He also explained that they have been actively working for the party and the people under the guidance of people’s representatives. He also provided details about the party’s organisation, formation of different units of the party and their future plans.

In his address, state organisational secretary of the party, Arun Kumar, provided guidance about the future work plan and activities aimed at strengthening the party organisation.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minster Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs from the district, office bearers of the BJP district unit, presidents of assembly constituency units of the party and other leading personalities of the party were present.