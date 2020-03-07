Nalin Kumar Kateel welcomes funds to Yettinahole

Mangaluru

Mangaluru MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, seems to fit well into the adage, ‘running with the hare and hunting with the hounds’. Because, he has welcomed the fact that the chief minister, when presenting the budget, has earmarked additional funds of Rs 1,500 for Yettinahole drinking water project. Kateel was vociferous in opposing this project, as it can have disastrous affect on the inflow of water into Dakshina Kannada district.

Nalin Kumar Kateel had organized a huge protest against this project about five years back. He had pledged to pulverize the project by organizing volunteers like the Kar Sevaks in Ayodha. The fact that Nalin has changed his stand and expressed himself in support of the project has peeved those who are opposing the project.

A large number of people oppose the said project which is aimed at diverting water to the plains. The Siddaramaiah-led government had sanctioned this project worth Rs 13,000 crore. Yediyurappa and Veerappa Moily have announced their total support for this project. Many experts have voiced their opinions that this project cannot transport water to districts in the plains and the project is unscientific.

Kateel had not in any forum explained the reasons why he has undergone this change of heart. It has come as a surprise that he has welcomed the grant released by the government. The fact that he has explained by saying that the fund is meant for overall development of Yettinahole project and welcomed the allocation, has made people of the coast angry.

Kateel might recollect that he had organized Padayatra to pool opinion against the project. People from across different political outfits had extended support to him. His Padayatra had reached Hassan district border, and the protesters including Nalin were arrested by the then Siddaramaiah-led government.

The government, notwithstanding repeated warnings about the project getting doomed, is continuing to spend on it lavishly. This has given rise to the suspicion about the possibility of irregularities. BJP workers are among those who are incensed at the change of stance by Kateel. The fact that the government has released funds for a project in spite of the fact that a case opposing it is before the National Green Tribunal, has raised many eyebrows. Many also have come to believe that Kateel’s opposition to the project could have been a ploy to pool popular support of voters for his election.