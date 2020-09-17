Nalin Kumar attacks Congress, promises to make Dakshina Kannada drug-free

Mangaluru

BJP state president and MP of Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday September 17 attacked the opposition Congress over irregularities and said that BJP has nothing to learn from the Congress. He also said that the BJP aims to make the district free of drug menace, sand mafia and plastic.

He was speaking after inaugurating a blood donation camp at BJP office here as part of ‘Seva Saptah’ week organized by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Attacking the Congress, Nalin Kumar said, “When Congress was in power there were a lot of murders and assaults happening in the district, even cattle thefts were on the rise. Every day there would be a murder or assault during Congress’ administration. Congress representatives were involved in sand mafia. Ramanath Rai’s name had come up in sand mafia issue. Even in drugs issue former Congress mayor’s son was involved. So when there were so many irregularities during Congress administration, there is no need for the Congress to give lessons to BJP.”

On the achievements of the BJP government, he said, “We have seen a lot of changes during the last one year of BJP administration. There was not a single instance of Hindu-Muslim communal violence. Violence related to protest over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was stopped within an hour, but during Congress government there were a lot of instances of violence, murders, assaults, thefts, irregularities, cattle thefts etc. I challenge Congress leaders to face me for an open discussion on this.

“We have stopped murders and thefts, we will also put a stop to pubs, video games and even drugs. I have ordered the department concerned to take action and send anyone involved to jail. Also anyone is involved in sand mafia, even if the person is a BJP representative, will be dealt with appropriately. We will not spare anyone,” he said.

“We will make Dakshina Kannada district free from drug mafia, sand mafia and plastic,” he added.

Nalin also attacked the Congress over the issue of price of sand and said, “MLA U T Khader in his press meet had demanded a sand price to be lowered. But during Congress government sand cost Rs 20,000. BJP will make a sand policy for the district in October and will ensure that sand does not cost more than Rs 2,000. We will provide sand to every household at Rs 2000.”

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty, mayor Diwakar and others were present.