Naidu pays homage to martyrs of Pulwama attack

New Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack, saying he stood in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

Two years ago on this day, Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles resulting in the death of 40 jawans.

“I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the CRPF personnel who were martyred in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. The grateful nation will always remember their patriotism & supreme sacrifice,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

“My solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack,” the vice president said.