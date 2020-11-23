Naga Chaitanya in lungi and baniyan

Naga Chaitanya is going to celebrate his birthday today on 23rd November. Today on the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’ birthday, Samantha took to her Twitter to share a new poster from the upcoming film Love Story. Sharing the new poster of Love Story, Samantha wrote, “Always living life on your own terms Naga Chaitanya. Wishing you only happiness always and forever.” Coming on the poster, Naga Chaitanya is seen walking wearing a lungi and baniyan.

The movie Love Story, directed by SekharKammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Fidaa girl Sai Pallavi. However, SekharKammula and Sai Pallavi join the hands for the second time. Previously they have worked together for romantic movie Fidaa starring Mega Prince Varun Tej, which ended up as a blockbuster.

Earlier during the media interaction, SekharKammula had said, “Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master Telangana dialect for his part. He completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the movielovers. I believe the lead pair- Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’ performances will stand out.”

Meanwhile Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with filmmaker Vikram Kumar for a Telugu project titled Thank You. The project was officially announced in the month of August on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday.