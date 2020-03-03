Mysuru District authorities are taking precautionary measures against KFD

Mysuru

Following increase in the cases of KFD, known as ‘Monkey Fever’, reported in bordering of Mananthavady-Wyanad areas in Kerala, the Mysuru District authorities have taken serious precautionary measures stop it’s spreading.

KFD was entirely new in the area but it had been reported among two Kerala residents in January last year who, however, recovered following medication. These two residents had visited a tribal hamlet in the area bordering H D Kote taluk.

The monkey fever cases are usually reported from Shivamogga district and some suspected cases had also been reported recently from Chikkamagaluru.

The two recent cases of KFD in Kerala had led the health authorities to step up surveillance against the viral infection, and the forest authorities had been asked to report any unusual deaths of monkeys, particularly longurs.

The health authorities from Mysuru and Waynad had a joint meeting at Mananthavady few days back to discuss the steps to be taken in the wake of two confirmed cases and the coordination that needs to be established for checking the further spread of the infection.

Sources in the Health Department said uncontrolled fever for over a week; severe muscle pain, skin rashes, and severe cold were among the primary symptoms of KFD. If the fever does not come under control in 3 to 4 days, it needs to be treated symptomatically like dengue.

The meeting discussed about unraveling the source of the infection besides checking any unusual deaths of monkeys, particularly Grey Longurs, on the Karnataka-Kerala border adjoining H.D. Kote taluk as abnormal deaths were considered a major evidence for authenticating the outbreak of the disease like in Shivamogga district where such deaths had been reported.

But the disease does not spread from human to human, according to Chidambar, District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer, and Mysuru, who attended the meeting along with other health officers. Revenue and health officials from Kerala attended the cross-border meeting.

The forest and the police personnel working in the area had been asked to use tick repellents as a precautionary measure, he added.

Dr. Chidambar said a joint inter-state coordination team had been constituted for working together for surveillance and preventing the disease from spreading further. Both the teams will share details as and when required to effectively handle the situation, he added.