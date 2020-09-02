Mysuru Dasara to be celebrated in simple fashion: CM BS Yediyurappa

Mysuru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday, August 21, announced that the Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated in a simple fashion this year.

Till this year, the Mysuru Dasara has always been a grand affair and is a much-awaited event that is attended by scores of people from around the world. The whole city is illuminated with lights and a procession is taken out.

This year, however, these festivities will be toned down this year and the annual festival will be celebrated in a simple manner. This change is being made due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after offering bagina to the Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli, in H D Kote taluk, the CM said that even though Dasara is being celebrated this year, it will be a low-key affair.

He added that a committee meeting will be held soon to discuss the Dasara celebrations.