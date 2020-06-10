Mysore Diaries to get OTT release

Mysore Diaries is following the path of Kannada films like Law and French Biriyani, and is looking for a release on the OTT platform. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Dhananjay Ranjan, stars Prabhu Mundkur and Pavana Gowda in the lead roles. The entertainment industry is currently facing the heat of the pandemic, and with no signs of theatres opening, producers are a concerned lot, opting for a digital release.

A decision has been taken by the production houses, CK Dine Creations and Samarath Entertainers, who are currently in discussion with leading OTT platforms. Mysore Diaries, which has director Dhananjay wearing multiple hats as a screenplay writer as well as actor, is based on the subject of friendship and love. It has been entirely captured in the city of palaces.

The film has been produced by Chetan K and Deepak K and has music composed by Charan Raj. Cinematography has been handled by Shakthi Shekar. Mysore Diaries comes with a limited cast and include actors Babu Hirannaiah, Roopa Rayappa and Rama Rao.