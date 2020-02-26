‘MyBMTC’ app gains traction among commuters

With over 76,000 downloads since its relaunch in December 2019, the MyBMTC app is gaining traction among bus commuters in Bengaluru.

Now available only in English, the app identifies Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses plying on a route and provides the estimated time of arrival (ETA) to reach a bus stop, similar to how the apps developed by taxi aggregators’ work.

According to Nihar Thakkar, the 16-year-old developer of the application who has partnered with BMTC, the smartphone application available on Android and iOS platforms now has around 50,000 active users.”The ‘Trip Planner’ feature that allows the user to enter the origin and destination is among the most popular options available on the app as it helps commuters who do not know the routes travel without much ado,” he told

Another feature is that it shows the nearest bus stop along with the approximate distance from the app user.

While the initial version did not have maps, recent updates offer this as an additional feature, apart from improvement in algorithm, user interface and other factors.

According to BMTC officials, among the updates being rolled out includes the additions of Kanada language.

“This will enable more domicile users to shift towards the digital platform to use the application making their commuter easier and planned,” an official said.

Nivin Antony, a law consultant who uses the application, said that the application’s ETA could have been more accurate. “As we all understand Bengaluru traffic makes things unpredictable, the use of technology can be used better to make the app more accurate. With more users signing up on the platform, I hope the developers would be able to identify and fix more issues to make this seamless,” he said.

The developer admitted that the ETA is presently 80 per cent accurate, but it is being perfected on a daily basis.

While the first version of the app released in June 2017, BMTC got the independent developer onboard to enhance its features before its December 24, 2019 relaunch.