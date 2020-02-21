My training in classical dancing has definitely helped me for Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar will mark her debut with a period drama ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the life of the great king Prithviraj Chauhan.

While Akshay plays the titular role, Manushi will be seen as the love of his life, Sanyogita. The former beauty queen has recently wrapped up the shooting of her first song of the film.

Also, the young starlet is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and talking about her first song, she said, “My training in classical dancing when I was a child has definitely helped me for ‘Prithviraj’. I’m thankful to my parents for pushing me to take up dancing then because today, when I have to perform these big songs, it wasn’t extremely exasperating and frustrating for me.”

Giving us the details about the song, “I was definitely overwhelmed seeing the scale and the dance steps that I had to perform but during my rehearsals, I started feeling confident. The old learning all came back to me and I was sure that I could pull through. These dance sequences have taken the life out of me but I think I have managed to deliver. I was happy that my director and choreographer were happy with my performance. That matters to me the most. I hope audiences appreciate my hard work and bless me because I have given it my best, given it my all.”

Manushi also thanks her gurus for pushing her and building her foundation in dancing. The beauty adds, “I wouldn’t have been able to perform if I didn’t have the learnings that my gurus gave me. All their hard work to better me as a dancer in my childhood is actually the reason why I enjoyed doing the song in ‘Prithviraj’. So, all the credit goes to them for shaping me and moulding me constantly. I can’t thank them enough and I feel fortunate that I had the opportunity to learn from them.”