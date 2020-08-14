My joining BJP was a good move: S M Krishna

Bengaluru: “My relationship and rapport with BJP leaders and workers have been very good. I did a good thing by crossing over to the BJP. I am happy to about this decision,” said former chief minister and veteran BJP leader S M Krishna.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing a lot of work for the benefit of the citizens and that he is proud, just like others, to have joined him in leading the country towards progress. “There is no doubt that Modi will win the election and become Prime Minister again in 2024. The Congress even now has the potential to join hands with regional parties and fight against the BJP. But no one can stop Modi from winning,” he analysed.

In an interview, he said that BJP as a party has unique power. “Because of clear vision of Modi and his quality to vibe well with others, the country has a good economic and political environment now. Neither the Prime Minister nor the BJP government face any charges of corruption. Those who tried to make allegations themselves are found to be corrupt. Modi, before taking any decision for the good of the country, thinks deeply and seeks suggestions from others. At the end, he will take an independent decision. In case something goes wrong, he does not blame people,” he stated.

Krishna opined that internal democracy which existed during the times of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose is the need of the hour. He felt that by taking that as a model, political parties, in tune with the changing times, have to make room for internal democracy.