My husband is the most non-filmi person: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her boyfriend GautamKitchlu on 30th October in Mumbai in the presence of their family members. Later the newly-wed couple flew to Maldives for their honeymoon. Kajal Aggarwal wanted Gautam to propose her in a filmi way by getting down on the knees and proposing her for the marriage.

Although Kajal and Gautam discussed the idea of settling down together, Nene Raju Nene Mantri fame actress admits that the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown sped things up. Sita actress said, “We got together and had a very earnest, heart-to-heart conversation envisaging a future together and decided to take it forward. GautamKitchlu was very conventional, he first took permission from my parents. Then he went down on one knee and popped the question. It was authentic and sincere. I found it unforgettable.”

KajalAggarwal who will be seen playing the female lead in Indian 2, further said that her husband is the most non-filmi person she has ever met. GautamKitchlu doesn’t even watch movies until she makes him sit down and look at the screen.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya under the direction of Koratala Siva.