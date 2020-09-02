My auditions didn’t even reach the directors: Shivaleeka Oberoi

Shivaleeka Oberoi began her career as an assistant director on films like Housefull 3 and Kick. Her Bollywood debut happened in 2019 with the thriller, Yeh Saali Aashiqui. And she was last seen with Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Hafiz.

She has now spoken about her struggles, how her auditions didn’t reach the producers and directors, and how the perspective of the audiences hasn’t changed about her yet. She said, “Much like any outsiders, my journey too wasn’t easy… Forget getting shortlisted, many a times my auditions didn’t reach the directors and producers. This I came to know much later.”

She added, “You wake up almost every day thinking what next. The uncertainty affects your mental peace. My parents kept motivating me to the extent that they told me to continue with my education and try something else.” She then talks about her last film and her leading man, Vidyut Jammwal.

She stated, “Vidyut is a bigger star so Khuda Haafiz being identified as his film is alright because the story revolves around his journey. But any film is a teamwork. You don’t show everything in the trailer to keep the suspense alive. But even after watching the film, I don’t understand why isn’t the perspective changing. Post release, everyone’s asking me how has been the experience of working with Vidyut and as I’ve been saying it was amazing, in fact we’ve become good friends. But is anyone asking Vidyut about his experience of working with me?”

She continued, “Vidyut has a bigger fan following, people will watch the film for him and there’s no denying to that. But when he was so supportive and so was Faruk sir (The director), I really don’t understand why does it take time for others to accept newcomers like me? From getting meatier roles, cracking auditions, getting less screen time, our struggle therefore continues for the longest time.”