Muthappa Rai Biopic: Makers rope in this Malayalam actress to play the lead role

As reported a couple of weeks ago, the long impending Muthappa Rai biopic is finally underway. Titled ‘MR’, the new project is being conceived as a three-part series to focus on every little detail of the late underworld don’s colorful life. The entire series is being directed by Ravi Srivatsa and young actor Deekshith (producer Shubharajanna’s son) plays the titular role of Muthappa Rai.

The first part of the ‘MR’ series will enter the production phase in the month of January (2021) and is being planned to be released by August/September of the same year. Having said so, the team has already shot the hero’s introduction scenes and carried out an extensive pre-production photo shoot for the sake of publicity.

Now, as per the latest reports, the team of ‘MR’ has roped in a Malayalam actress to play the lead role opposite Deekshith. With this film, Actress Sowmya Menon, who has acted in the Malayalam films ‘Children’s Park’ and ‘Margamkali’, marks her debut in Kannada Cinema.

With the lead actress too decided, the makers would feel all-the-more confident about kickstarting this mega-project. As many would already be aware, Muthappa Rai’s life story has triggered passionate interests in many filmmakers, including Ram Gopal Verma who at one point had begun shooting the film. Ravi Srivatsa and his team would feel lucky, and responsible, for getting the opportunity to bring the grand story onto the big screen. More updates to follow.