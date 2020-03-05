Muthalik says Hindus not practice ‘halal’ style of sacrifice

Davangere: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has advised Hindus against sacrificing goats in the ‘halal’ style, which is followed by the Muslim community.

Taking to social media on the topic of Duggamma Jatre, where people from the Muslim community had reportedly offered goats to the goddess using the ‘halal’ method on Wednesday, March 4, Muthalik wrote, “I urge the Hindus not to offer goats in the ‘halal’ method which the Muslims practice, but follow the Hindu practices and then eat it. In the Duggamma Jatre, goats are being sacrificed according to Muslim practices. By doing this, it not only becomes an insult to the Hindu tradition and practices, but also an insult to Goddess Duggamma.”

“Kindly do not follow the ‘halal’ practice and sacrifice goats in the hands of the people who kill our holy cows. Celebrate Duggamma Jatre in peace. Let, the goddess bestow her blessings on each and everyone,” he added.

It can be recalled that, earlier today, reports had surfaced that despite a strict ban on sacrificing buffaloes to the goddess in according to tradition and practices, by the district administration, buffaloes were sacrificed in the Duggamma Jatre.