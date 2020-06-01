Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid has died at the age of 42. The news was confirmed by singer Sonu Nigam, who wrote in an Instagram post, “My brother Wajid left us.”

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Earlier, entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar reported that Sonu confirmed to him that Wajid had coronavirus. “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19,” he tweeted.

Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka.