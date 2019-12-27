Multiple sets for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Amol Gupta reveals secret

Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming film where she will be essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. Ever since the ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ actor announced that she would portray the role of the badminton player on the big screen, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

After months of practicing the art of playing Badminton, Parineeti started shooting for Saina Nehwal’s upcoming biopic from October 11th in Vasai, Mumbai. The makers of the movie have erected 12 sets in the outskirt of Mumbai to recreate the badminton courts from across the globe, where Saina played the major matches of her career.

Talking about the recreated sets, director Amol Gupte shares, “We have already completed over five court design. Each court represents a different match right from the Czech Republic to Manila.”

The set is designed and recreated by Amit Ray and Subrata Chakravorty, who had earlier worked with director Sanjay Leela Bansali for Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. Talking about it, the ace director says, “Amit and Subrata are my dearest friends and have worked with me on Hawaa Hawaai and Sniff. Their experience and wisdom helped widen the vision of Saina. They have created international looking stadiums. The task is difficult to achieve in a limited time but Amits’s team, especially his art director Bala Patil, have been amazing.”

Talking about how over 100 people are working on the recreation of the set day-and-night, Amit says, “Over a hundred people worked 24/7. Now, we are shooting each match for a couple of days and then working overnight to turn the look around for the next one. It’s like an ant’s colony at work.”

The movie traces the ascend of the badminton ace to World No 1, travelling across countries and highlighting the milestones of her career, The film’s second schedule will wrap up in the next few days. “There’s one more schedule in January and we will be done,” concludes the director.

Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train. The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and tells the story of a divorcee who gets entangled in a missing person’s investigation that wrecks havoc in her life. Parineeti will also appear in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.