Muhurtha of Dhanveerah and Sree Leela Starrer ‘By 2 Love’

Young actor Dhanveer will soon resume work on a film titled ‘By 2 Love’. Directed by Hari Santhosh, the film’s muhurtha ceremony was held today at the Bandimahakalamma temple. Along with Dhanveer, actor Sreeleela, who previously acted in films like ‘Kiss’ and ‘Bharaate’, will make the other half of the leading pair.

Amidst a small gathering consisting of the lead actors, the director, producer Nisha Venkat, and some of the main technicians, the makers of ‘By 2 Love’ kickstarted their journey at the temple. The film is a co-production venture of K.V.N Productions and Supreeth Productions. The film’s core crew includes cinematographer Mahindra Simha (‘Tagaru’), music composer Ajaneesh B Loknath, and editor K.M Prakash.

Along with ‘By 2 Love’, director Hari Santhosh and Dhanveer will be collaborating one more time in the film titled ‘Bumper’. The teaser-trailer of ‘Bumper’ was released about three months ago to great success and it would seem that the film will come out in theatres sometime early next year.