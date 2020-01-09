SPORTSTOP NEWS

Muguruza battles into Shenzhen Open semi-finals

IBC News Bureau January 9, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute

Shanghai

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza stepped up her Australian Open preparations by battling into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open on Thursday.

Spain’s former world number one defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to reach her first semi-final since winning the title in Monterrey, Mexico in April last year.

The 26-year-old Muguruza, now ranked 35 in the world, faces China’s Wang Qiang or Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the last four in southern China.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, begins in under a fortnight.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 9, 2020
40

Asghar threatened for supporting NRC, CAA

January 9, 2020
36

Kota invites Ivan to extend warn reception to Amit Shah

January 9, 2020
39

MoU between Mysuru University and Tara Prakashana to preserve ancient manuscripts

January 9, 2020
46

Recommend MCC to demolish Devaraja Market: DC

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker