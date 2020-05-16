Mrunal Thakur thanks fans contributing PPE kits

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in ‘Batla House’, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support in donating personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. These PPE kits will now be sent to two hospitals, one in Bheed and another in Thane. The ‘Super 30′ actress shared two posts that showed huge boxes with the PPE materials, which will be used by COVID-19 warriors.

With her first post, the actress wrote, “Our 1st batch of PPE kits is on its way to Kalsekar hospital, Thane from the Prasam Exports factory in Bhiwandi. I am so thankful to team @tring.india@atulkasbekar and all my fans who helped me donate. Thanks for your support. ‪Pls do contribute at www.tring.co.in/Mrunal-Thakur ‪Let’s protect our medical warriors together ‪@atulkasbekar @ManMundra @TringIndia.”

Her joy was evident from her posts. “So happy that with your kind support this consignment of top-grade PPE material leaves the factory today! Off to the Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital in Beed, Maharashtra. Couldn’t have happened without your help. We need to all help to keep our medical warriors safe on the frontlines of this battle! #LetsDoThis,” she wrote.