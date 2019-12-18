MRPL unit to come up near Davanagere

Davanagere

Davanagere MP G.M.Siddeshwar has directed the authorities of Mangaluru Refinaries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to complete the building construction of the proposed MRPL unit, coming up in the Hanagavadi industrial layout of Harihar taluk in Davanagere district, to be completed by the end of April 2023. Presiding over the meeting at the DC’s office here on Wednesday with the officials of MRPL, discussions were held about the pros and cons of establishing the new unit with the target of producing 60 KLPD 2G Ethanol.

The MP further directed the MRPL authorities to get all necessary NOC’s including the environmental clearance (EC) certificate from the KSPCB before Feburary 2020 and start the construction works to see that the new unit should be ready by the end of April 2023. It is fortunate that Davanagere district has the opportunity to have such an industru coming up in Karnataka, particularly in South India and the MP adivised all the officials and public representatives to support for its establishment. The MP further suggested the MRPL authorities to more jobs for the local people right from the lower level to higher level posts when the recruitment is made.

MRPL general manager Girish said that they are using 2G technology and producing the ethanol to bring down the dependancy of obtaining petrol from other countries by India. They are using agriculture biomass like maize stem, paddy grass, cotton sticks, and produce Bilium oils, LPG, Nepta, petrol, he added. DC Mahantesh Bilagi, in charge ADC Nazma G, AC Mamatha Goudar, Harihar tahasildar Ramachandrappa, officials from KSPCB and MRPL were present.