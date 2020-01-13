Mouni Roy creates to-do-list for 2020

Actress Mouni Roy posted a bikini picture as her first image for the year 2020. Since this new decade has started, the actress is updating us on her daily routine and posting pictures of her loved ones. One of such post dragged the attention, as she puts up her one of the things from her to-do list for the year. As she says that, she wants to read all the unfinished books from the last year.

Mouni posted a series of pictures where we see her relaxing and reading a book. Well now only time can tell if she actually did finish her book and ticked it off in the list. Mouni looks like an avid reader. She captioned the picture, “To finish reading the unfinished books is in the to do list ! #2020.”

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the film Made in China alongside Rajkummar Rao. Next he is filming for two other films and one of it being Brahmastra which is a multi-starrer movie. It will be interesting to see her doing different roles in her upcoming films.