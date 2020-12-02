Motorola launches moto g 5G

STATESTOP NEWS

Mangaluru

Motorola announced the launch of their latest offering with the moto g 5G; delivering next-gen features with a futureproof ultra-fast 5G capability and a powerhouse Snapdragon 750G processor- this device will let you blaze through your tasks with ultra-fast performance, lag-free streaming, and its near-stock Android UI. Motorola’s g series is known worldwide to provide exceptional value to smartphones that stand out in this segment to give you more of what you want for less. The new moto g 5G is yet another powerful testimony to the brand’s commitment to making future-ready technology accessible to all said the company.

 

