Most Awaited ‘Mayabazar 2016’ releasing today

Mayabazar 2016 is a drama starring Vasishta Simha, Chaitra Rao, Raj B Shetty playing the lead roles is releasing today across the state. The film is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govindu under PRK Productions banner.

Mayabazar 2016 holds a storyline of demonitization of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, which happened in the year 2016. The teaser opens up with Prime Minister Modi’s speech announcing demonitisation. Hence, the movie is named as ‘Mayabazar 2016’ after demonitisation.

The film also stars Prakash Rai, Achyuth Kumar, Sadhu Kokila, Sudharani which is seen as important roles in this movie. This is second movie releasing under PRK Productions after Kavaludari that was released in 2019. Kavaludari found appreciations from all over that was directed by Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu fame Hemanth M Rao.

Puneeth Rajkumar is appearing in a special ‘avatar’ in the title track, ‘Loka Maya Bazaru’ sung by renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. It is special that Appu is appearing on screen for the first time under PRK Productions banner. He had previously worked for Kavaludari by singing title track for it.

Mayabazar 2016 is written and directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, Midhun Mukundan has lend music for this film.