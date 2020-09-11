BREAKING NEWSINDIATOP NEWS

MoS railways Suresh Angadi tests positive for COVID-19

IBC Office September 11, 2020
Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi confirmed about it.

Angadi said that he is doing fine and is taking the advice of doctors. He also requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested.

According to reports, the minister is asymptomatic.

He requested his primary and secondary contacts to get tested for the disease.

Angadi is under home isolation and is being treated by his doctor daughter.

He is the first Union Minister from the state to test positive for COVID-19.

