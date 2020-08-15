Modi’s address to Nation on 74th Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the majestic Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

In the one-hour 26-minute speech, he focused on the themes of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”, “Vocal for local” and “Make in India to Make for World”. He also paid tribute to those on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus and declared that India had a roadmap ready for the production and distribution of three COVID-19 vaccines that are at various stages of testing.

This is PM Modi’s seventh consecutive Independence Day speech, and second since his BJP-led NDA swept to a second term in power in Lok Sabha elections last year.

In view of the situation, the general public have not been invited to the event. Instead, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, were called to attend the function in a symbol of the citizens’ determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

My fellow Indians, my best wishes to you all on Independence Day. Today, we are breathing in a free India because of hundreds of thousands of our freedom fighters and today’s security forces, be it the army, the police or other security forces.

On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them.

As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we look forward to the important milestone ahead – our 75th year of Independence, and as we lead up to it, it brings new energy and determination to take the nation forward. When we reach that milestone, we shall celebrate in a grand manner.

India faced centuries of foreign rule. All efforts were made to destroy our nation, our culture, our traditions, but they underestimated our self-belief and determination. We lived through it all and emerged victorious in the end.

Those who were busy finding new places to put their flags, who wanted to expand their empire underestimated us. The world saw two world wars and so many nations faced immense destruction, but we rose through it all… our freedom struggle was seen by the world.

PM Modi on atma-nirbhar India