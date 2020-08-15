Modi’s address to Nation on 74th Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the majestic Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.
In the one-hour 26-minute speech, he focused on the themes of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”, “Vocal for local” and “Make in India to Make for World”. He also paid tribute to those on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus and declared that India had a roadmap ready for the production and distribution of three COVID-19 vaccines that are at various stages of testing.
This is PM Modi’s seventh consecutive Independence Day speech, and second since his BJP-led NDA swept to a second term in power in Lok Sabha elections last year.
In view of the situation, the general public have not been invited to the event. Instead, 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, were called to attend the function in a symbol of the citizens’ determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.
- My fellow Indians, my best wishes to you all on Independence Day. Today, we are breathing in a free India because of hundreds of thousands of our freedom fighters and today’s security forces, be it the army, the police or other security forces.
- On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them.
- As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day, we look forward to the important milestone ahead – our 75th year of Independence, and as we lead up to it, it brings new energy and determination to take the nation forward. When we reach that milestone, we shall celebrate in a grand manner.
- India faced centuries of foreign rule. All efforts were made to destroy our nation, our culture, our traditions, but they underestimated our self-belief and determination. We lived through it all and emerged victorious in the end.
- Those who were busy finding new places to put their flags, who wanted to expand their empire underestimated us. The world saw two world wars and so many nations faced immense destruction, but we rose through it all… our freedom struggle was seen by the world.
PM Modi on atma-nirbhar India
- Today, we focus on taking India to new heights, to build a new India – an atma-nirbhar (self-reliant) India. India will most certainly achieve this. History is evidence to the fact that when India is determined to achieve something, it has always done so.
- A self-reliant India has now become the mantra for 130 crore Indians.I believe in the nation, its people, our belief, our young citizens. We believe in Vasudev Kutumbakam – The entire world is one family.
- We need to be self-reliant in the farm sector. India has recently removed all restrictions from the agriculture and farming sector. This will benefit our farmer brothers and sisters immensely.
- Today, we have opened up our space sector to the private sector. When India’s space sector grows, our neighbours and the world benefits from it too.
- I admit that there are lakhs of challenges for India to become atma-nirbhar (self reliant), and yes, there is fierce competition from the rest of the world. But I always say that if India faces lakhs of challenges, it also has 130 crore solutions.
- We have seen that when we put our mind to it, we can achieve anything. We never made PPE Kits, our production of masks and ventilators was meagre… but today we are making it all.
- As we move towards our 75th year of Independence, the entire nation must take a pledge to make ‘vocal for local’ the mantra of the nation.
- Over the last year, with an 18% rise, FDI (foreign direct investments) have broken all past records. It is commendable that even as the world battles COVID-19, investments are pouring into India. It tells us that the world sees our potential and has hope from a rising India.
- Our foremost priority is to bring the nation out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is restricting us from operating freely.