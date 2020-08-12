Modi greets nation with ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ on Janmashtami

INDIATOP NEWS

August 12, 2020
New Delhi: With “Jai Shri Krishna” chant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Janmashtami, the annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

“Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. ‘Jai Shri Krishna’,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind too wished the people on Janmashtami, stressing that Lord Krishna’s teachings are evident among India’s Corona warriors amid the raging pandemic.

“His message of ‘Karmayoga’ is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors who work on the forefront of our fight against Covid-19,” said the President.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of the Janmashtami festival, the Iskcon temple in Vrindavan was sealed after 22 persons, including its priests, tested positive for Covid-10, officials said.

