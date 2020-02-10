Modi govt suppressing freedom of expression: Dr K Prakash

Udupi

The golden jubilee of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) programme was held at Sri Narayanaguru hall, Bannanje here on February 9.

Dr K Prakash, vice-president, CITU speaking on the occasion said, “The current Central government, led by BJP is trying to suppress the voice of the protestors by not granting permission for a peaceful protest rally.”

“Earlier British government penalised those who stood against them. The British government provided us with some freedom and rights, but now the Modi led government is taking away those rights from us. The police have started harassing poor people. They are also trying to weaken Labourer Unions and committee,” he added.

Dr Prakash recalling the history of freedom fighters said, “Nowadays, people talk about patriotism, and these are those who did not participate in the freedom struggle.”

“Every right of an Indian is being taken away. Before, there were 44 labourers committees, but today only four committees exist.

Today permanent employees are not getting government benefits like gratuity, PF, Bonus, OT and so on. The Labourer union is established to get all those rights. CITU has a history of sacrifices and the activists of CITU have sacrificed their lives in battle,” Prakash added.

Shekhar Bangera, vice president, Udupi taluk committee, presided over the programme.

Prabhakar B Kundar general secretary, LIC union, Suresh Kallagara general secretary, district committee, Kaviraj general secretary, taluk committee, Bharathi Anganwady employees union Sundari, Kamala mid-day meal employees union, Lakshmi, K Lakshmana, Balakrishna Shetty convener and others were present.

P Vishwanath Rai president, celebration committee, Udupi, delivered the keynote address.

As part of the celebration, there was a procession which commenced from Jodukatte and passed through KM Marga to Shiribeedu road and halted at Bannanje.