M’luru violence was Congress-sponsored: Karandalaje

Mangaluru

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandalaje has held the Congress directly responsible for the recent violence that sparked in Mangaluru in connection to Citizenship Amendment Act. The MP has said that the violence was ‘Congress-sponsored’.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, on Thursday, Karandalaje said that probe is being held to ascertain the role of the two persons gunned down by the police during the protests.

“Compensation has only been announced to the two victims. It has not yet been released. There are no examples in the past where the accused have been given compensation. A probe will reveal the role of the two victims in the recent violence. If proven guilty there is no question of releasing the compensation,” said the MP adding that the protesters had planned to set a police station on fire.

Attacking former CM Siddaramaiah, Karandalaje said that Siddaramaiah had withdrawn cases against 1600 volunteers of outfits like the KFD and the PFI.

“The riots were executed by the very same volunteers. We have passed on a lot of information about these organisations to the Central Home Ministry. We are expecting action against these outfits,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism CT Ravi too has said that there is no question of releasing compensation to the rioters.

Ravi said, “If compensation is released to those who are involved in stone-pelting, it will demoralise the police who have delivered their duty diligently. Meanwhile, it would also inspire more people to take up illegal and anti-social activities.”

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too has confirmed that the compensation will be released to the two victims only if the probe finds them not guilty of taking part in the violence.