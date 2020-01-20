M’luru to Hyd Indigo flight cancelled alleged bomb threat

Mangaluru

Soon after a bomb was found in an abandoned bag at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, it has come to light that Indigo Airlines received a bomb threat call from an unidentified person.

Acting promptly on the alert, the airport authorities cancelled the Indigo flight from Mangaluru to Hyderabad.

According to sources, the Indigo Airlines office received a call from a person who threatened to blow up the flight which was travelling from MIA to Hyderabad. They immediately contacted the pilot and made the flight turn back and land at the Mangaluru airport. It is said that there were 126 passengers on the flight.

Sources also said that, due to the bomb scare and threat call to Indigo Airlines, those who had booked other flights are now cancelling their tickets.

Meanwhile, the bag containing a suspected live bomb has been placed in the middle of the sandbags and, according to sources, is about to be disposed with a controlled explosion.