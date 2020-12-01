MLC Ivan D’Souza to lead hunger strike to reinstate Christian Development Corporation

Mangaluru

Former MLC Ivan D Souza will lead a hunger striker on December 4 near townhall Ambedkar statue demanding to reinstate Christian Development Corporation and appoint president and vice president for the same. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the former MLC said, “The then Congress government sought the opinion of the community in forming the development corporation and was in the process which was later mentioned in the 2019-2020 budget during the coalition government’s tenure. Rs 200 crore was also announced for the same. But now, the efforts of six years went in vain after the government denied the formation of Christian Development Corporation. In 2019, the government secretary submitted a letter for examining the proposal of forming the corporation. But after examining the proposal, the finance department advised the administrative department not to pursue formation of the corporation as discussed and decided in a pre-budget meeting with the chief minister. The Christian community exists in every district of the state and has also contributed to the field of education and health. “The scrapping of Christian Development Corporation is an insult to our community. So far, the state government has appointed president and vice president to 80 such corporations. Recently Veerashaiva-Lingayat community corporation was announced and even president and vice president were appointed for which Rs 500 crore was released, but why there is no such concern for the Christian community.

“On December 7, sessions will be held so we decided to protest outside Vidhana Soudha demanding the same. We demand to reinstate the Christian Development Corporation and appoint president and vice president for the same and release Rs 200 crore for the development of Christian community,” he said. NSUI leader Ashith, Allwyn D’Souza and others were present.