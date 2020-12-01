MLA lays foundation stones for 87 vented dams in constituency

Karkala

Under the ambitious ‘Paschima Vahini’ scheme of the state government, vented dams will be built at 87 spots in Karkala constituency, which is located at the foot of the western ghats. MLA and government’s chief whip V Sunil Kumar laid the foundation stones at select five spots. By laying the foundation stones at Mudrady, Shivapura, Kanajar, Nitte and Mala, he set the scheme of constructing 897 vented dams in motion.

As Karkala constituency is spread over the foot of the western ghats, the area receives copious rainfall. Rivers like Sita, Shambhavi and Swarna, which originate here, pour into the Arabian sea. By January end every year, these rivers turn dry after which agriculture suffers due to non-availability of water while there is a shortage of drinking water too. Farmers and citizens had been approaching the MLA for many years to address the water shortage.

Sunil Kumar, in turn, had requested the central government through a letter, seeking the release of funds for the execution of ‘Paschima Vahini’ scheme. The central government has released Rs 75 crore for the same.Zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat members, immediate past members of various gram panchayats, officials of different departments, BJP leaders, activists and local citizens participated in the foundation laying ceremonies.