Chitradurga

MLA GH Thippareddy visited the Adumalleshwara Zoo on Monday, after held a Progress review meeting with department officials. In the meeting MLA instructed that “the amount sanctioned by government should utilize properly, Development works must be done without compromising anything. If there is any problem with this issue inform me and I will resolve it immediately”. The development of the Adumalleshwara zoo will be given priority. So that a cost of 3.12 crore, various development works are being carried out at the zoo. Further, from DMF fund also has been raised 3.50 crore, he told.

Information should provide to public about adoption of animals. So that a large number of wildlife lovers will come forward for adoption. This will enable the zoo to become self-sustained. He added, shortly I will Discuss with KSRTC officials, to facilitate urban transport for visitors to Adumalleshwara Zoo. DCF Chandrashekar Nayak and other officials were present.