MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demands CBI probe

Bengaluru: Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has urged CBI probe into the recent violence that sparked in DJ Halli and KG Halli. Four persons lost their life in the violence.

A BJP delegation had visited the riot-hit areas and after this visit, Murthy demanded that a CBI probe must be initiated and the guilty must be punished.

“I have no intention to gain mileage or to play politics by setting my own house on fire. I have harmed none and I do not even suspect anyone. I have treated everyone with respect and love. Why was my house targeted? I want to know the truth and the culprit to be punished,” said the MLA.

The MLA has been visited by several political leaders and delegations over the last few days. Muslim community leaders too have visited him and have spoken to him.

Bovi community leaders visited him and expressed solidarity with the MLA, who hails from the same community.

DMK MLA from Dundigal, Meluswami visited Murthy and said that the culprits must be given such a stern punishment that none would ever dare to repeat such an episode in future.