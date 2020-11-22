MLA Akhanda petitions KPCC chief seeking action on partymen for attack on house

Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday said party’s disciplinary committee will look into the petition by MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy seeking action against some of its leaders for their alleged involvement in the attack on his house during violence in the city in August.

While Murthy stated he has sought the expulsion of former Mayor Sampath Raj and former Pulakeshinagar corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir who have been named in the charge sheet; the KPCC President, however, not willing to name anyone said, action will be taken after following due process.

He also alleged that police have worked in the case under pressure from ruling BJP.

“He (Murthy) came and met me, he has sought disciplinary action against some people on the basis of the chargesheet.

I have heard his problems, he is in pain, I can understand his pain. Even if I was in his position, I too would have naturally thought the way he is thinking,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he was referring Murthy’s request for disciplinary action to the party’s disciplinary committee, and after getting its opinion a decision will be taken.

Not wishing to reveal names against whom Murthy has sought action, Shivakumar said he has given some names against whom he has a suspicion and those mentioned in the charge sheet.

Murthy on Saturday met Shivakumar at his residence and submitted a petition seeking action against those involved in the attack on his house.

Asked whether Murthy has sought action against anyone else from the party other than Sampath Raj and Zakir who have been named in the chargesheet, he said, “I don’t want to take names… I will try to get justice for him (Murthy) , but we will have to go by procedures.”

Sampath Raj, arrested early on Tuesday morning, has been accused of inciting the attack on Murthys house during the August 11 rioting in DJ Halli, KJ Halli and nearby areas.

Shivakumar in response to a question accused the media of ‘causing damage’ to the party in connection with the case.

When the reporters pointed out that police chargesheet names Congress leaders and they were only reporting it, he said police have functioned under what kind of pressure from BJP and the government, we are aware of it. With no action against those named in the charge sheet, Murthy had recently urged Shivakumar and the party to stand by him.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Shivakumar, the MLA said he has sought action against Sampath Raj and Zakir and their expulsion from the party, as they were involved in setting fire to my house and their names have cropped up during police investigation.

“He (Shivakumar) said he will refer to the disciplinary committee and take necessary action…. The President (of state congress) has assured me that action will be taken.

He has assured that the party will stand by me and protect me,” he said.