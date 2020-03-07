Mithali bats in saree, wishes luck to Harmanpreet & Co.

New Delhi

As the Indian eves gear up to face Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Mlebourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday — which coincides with the International Women’s Day, ace cricketer Mithali Raj has wished luck to Harmanpreet Kaur and girls, urging them to bring “the trophy home.”

Mithali, who had led the Indian team to the final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup, had on Thursday shared the video on her Instagram handle showing her batting in a saree.

“Every saree talks more than you and I know! It never tells you to fit in, it makes you stand out. This Women’s day, #StartSomethingPriceless and show the world that we can do it too. It’s time you start living life #OnYourTerms,” she had captioned the video

Towards the end of the video, the 37-year-old wishes the Indian team and says. “Let’s show the world that we can do it too. Come on, Team India, let’s bring the trophy home.”

India progressed to the summit clash of the ongoing tournament as the top-ranked team in Group A following a semi-final washout against England in Sydney.

Australia edged out South Africa in a tight semi-final but when it comes to history in the T20 experience, the two battling it out couldn’t be further apart.

For the hosts, it will be their sixth successive appearance in the T20 World Cup final, having made the showpiece in every edition since 2010.

And this time, they’re bidding for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title.

As for India, they have never previously made it to the Women’s T20 World Cup final, looking to become just the fourth side — after Australia, England and West Indies — to be T20 world champions.