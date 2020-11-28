SPORTSTOP NEWS

Mission Olympic Cell approves BajrangPunia’s one-month training camp in USA

IBC Office November 28, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute

New Delhi

A one-month training camp in the USA has been sanctioned for wrestler BajrangPunia, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26. The camp will take place from December 4 to January 3 at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan, USA at an approximate cost of INR 14 lakhs.

“Bajrang who has been training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sonepat centre after the resumption of training camps post the coronavirus lockdown, will travel to the USA with his coach EmzariosBentinidis and physio Dhananjay,” SAI said in an official statement.

At the training camp, he will get to train with top international wrestlers under head coach, two-time Olympic champion Sergei Beloglazov.

Bajrang has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships.

 

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

November 28, 2020
55

Chirag downplays BJP fielding Sushil Modi for seat won by Ram Vilas Paswan

November 28, 2020
58

Delhi’s Star-Shaped Church Bags Unique Design Award

November 28, 2020
30

Govt to hire Kannadigas as outsourced employees

November 28, 2020
70

BSY defers move on OBC tag for Lingayats

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker