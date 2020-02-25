Mira Rajput deny rumours on her Bollywood debut

Shahid Kapoor surprised one and all when he opted for an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput. Despite being an outsider, Mira has very successfully moulded herself to suit Shahid’s glam lifestyle. She might be a star wife but she has her own fan following on the social media too. Time and again Mira has been asked about her rumoured Bollywood debut. She opened up about the same at a recent event. Denying reports of her making a Bollywood debut any time soon, she said that she is very happy being where she is. She also mentioned that she is happy taking care of her babies and revealed how supportive her husband Shahid Kapoor is.

Today, on account of her darling husband Shahid’s birthday, the star wife along with her family has flown to Chandigarh where Shahid is currently shooting for his film. The actor is having a working birthday and will be squeezing out time to celebrate his special day with his family.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a loved-up picture of herself with Shahid and it is one of the sweetest pictures you will come across on the internet today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen in the official Hindi remake of Telugu hit film, ‘Jersey’. The movie will also star Mrunal Thakur in key role.