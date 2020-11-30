Mysuru

Videoconferencing by Primary and High School Education and Timeline Minister Suresh Kumar on Videoconferencing to the SakalaSaptha program, which is dedicated to disseminating pending applications and appeals from the public under the timely plan.He said all district officials should hold a district coordination committee meeting during their presidency and review the timely implementation. The general secretaries of all departments and all the District Officers should work together to facilitate the people from the timely program. He said banners should be built in every department to raise awareness about timely service.

The SakalaSapthaha program will be held from November 30 to December 5 at the Department of Urban Development, Revenue, Transportation, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. The second phase will be held in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj from December 7 to December 11, and in the third phase from December 14 to December 19 in all the other departments. A total of 1025 services are available currently. He said that 22,88,81,652 applications have already been received and 22,82,55,866 applications have been disposed of.

Mandya, Chikkamagalur and Chikkaballapur are the top three in the implementation, while Bangalore, Bidar and Raichur are the last three.Chief Secretary of the program, Mr. T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, the immense director of the Sakala Mission Dr BR Mamata, and the great District Collector BS Manjunathaswamy were also present.