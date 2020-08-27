STATESTOP NEWS

Minister Narayana Gowda predicts corona-free Karnataka in a month

IBC Office August 27, 2020
Puttur

Karnataka minister for municipal administration, sericulture and horticulture, Dr K C Narayana Gowda, predicted that Karnataka will be free from the clutches of coronavirus infection within a month from now.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new building of Puttur municipality on Wednesday August 26.

“But for the fact that the BJP government is in the state, it would have been impossible to stop coronavirus infection from spreading. Because of efforts put in by chief minister, B S Yediyurappa, we are ranked second in the entire state as far as corona control is concerned,” he stated. He also said that he feels rejuvenated and recharged after joining the BJP.

In reply to questions raised by media persons, the minister clarified that recruitments to local administrations will be made shortly. He also added that the department of horticulture has released a grant of Rs 400 crore for providing facilities to farmers.

