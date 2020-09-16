Minister Goplaiah tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gopalaiah has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the minister said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter Gopalaiah wrote, “As I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of a doctor, though I have no symptoms of the disease.”

He also appealed to those who came in contact to get examined and take necessary precautionary measures.

So far, 13 ministers, including chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa, have been found infected.