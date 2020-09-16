stateSTATESTOP NEWS

Minister Goplaiah tests positive for COVID-19

IBC Office September 16, 2020
0 33 Less than a minute
Bengaluru

Karnataka  Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gopalaiah has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the minister said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter Gopalaiah wrote, “As I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of a doctor, though I have no symptoms of the disease.”

He also appealed to those who came in contact to get examined and take necessary precautionary measures.

So far, 13 ministers,  including chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa, have been found infected.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 16, 2020
35

Karnataka registers 9725 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.8 lakh

September 16, 2020
30

Manmohan, Chidambaram to skip Parliament proceedings

September 16, 2020
53

70 kg laddoo to oximeter, how BJP is warming up for Modi’s 70th b’day

September 16, 2020
50

Jagadish Shettar meets with top leaders, stir curiosity

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker