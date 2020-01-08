Minimal effect of Bharat Bandh in parts of Karnataka

Kodagu

The all-India shutdown call by trade unions and other organisations on Wednesday showed little impact as it turned out to be a normal working day, an official said.

“No effect of shutdown in the city though banking operations are affected as bank staff is supporting the trade unions,” a state official told.

However, there was some impact of the strike at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee yards where the labourers did not turn up.

In Mangaluru, inter-state services of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation were suspended.

Some miscreants pelted a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus with stones in Madikeri town in Kodagu district this morning.

Thousands of workers participated in other parts of Karnataka protesting the central government’s anti-labour laws and privatisation attempts. Protesters were seen carrying the red trade union flags at several places such as Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bengaluru and others.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) have given the Bharat Bandh call.

According to an AITUC office bearer Vijay Bhaskar, a rally will be taken out from the Town Hall to the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. There will also be protests, demonstrations and march in different parts of the state.

Central trade unions are protesting against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies. They are pressing for 12 common demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others.

The trade unions are against the privatisation of railways and corporatisation of 49 defence production units.

Merging 44 labour laws into four code is also one of the demands of the protesting trade unions.

The protesters are demanding raising the minimum wage in the range of Rs 21,000 – Rs 24,000 per month.