Min Shivaram Hebbar tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Labour and Industrial Development Shivaram Hebbar tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. “Today, my wife and I tested positive for coronavirus,” Hebbar said on Saturday. The 64-year-old Minister from Yellapur said that he is under home quarantine on the advice of his doctors as he is now showing many symptoms. “I am in home quarantine on the advice of doctors as there are not many symptoms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar wished Hebbar a speedy recovery from the virus.

“I hope that my cabinet colleague and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar will soon recover from coronavirus and get back to his daily duties,” said Sudhakar.

With this, Hebbar is the eighth minister in the BS Yediyurappa government to test positive for the novel coronavirus. On September 1, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to a hospital on medical advice

Earlier on August 26, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had declared that she was also under home quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Previously Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister CT Ravi, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.

Other than the cabinet ministers, many other high profile political functionaries in the state haVe tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

These include former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress state president DK Shivakumar and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.