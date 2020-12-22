Milana’s “alcohol free” bachelorette party, Krishna too present

Actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are busy with the countdown to their Valentine’s Day wedding next year. While both of them are also neck deep in work commitments, they have been sneaking in quick preparation activities like a trip to Kanchipuram for their wedding shopping, among other things. Last weekend, for instance, they had a party, which was supposed to be Milana’s bachelorette, but also had Krishna in attendance.

“We always do everything together, so it was obvious that I’d be a part of the bachelorette too. Although, the idea of this began when our friends and family began asking us what we had planned as a pre-wedding party. I had a 10-day break, so we planned this party. It had our cousins and the Love Mocktail team in attendance. Milana took care of the finer details as far as the planning went. Since most of my friends are all married, I ended up being the only guy at the party for most of the time,” laughs Krishna, adding that their choice of December was because they both have film shoot commitments in January and anything else would be cutting it too short. This December party ensured all of them could party in peace, he said.