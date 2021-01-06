Milana Nagaraj learns speak Tulu for film with Pruthvi Ambaar

Life seems to have come a full circle for Milana Nagaraj. Back in the day, as a champion swimmer, she was awarded her first state-level gold medal in Mangaluru. Now, almost a decade later, Milana is set to essay the role of a Mangalurean in her upcoming flick, For Regn.

Directed by Naveen Dwarkanath, the romantic comedy sees her pair with Pruthvi Ambaar. “I play a spunky Mangalurean girl who is working in Bengaluru and is visiting her hometown with her husband. So, we visit beaches, temples, go shopping and drive around the city stopping at key locations, as I’m keen on familiarising my partner with my city. It was so much fun and since Pruthvi is a Mangalurean, he was giving me nuggets of information about all these places,” shares Milana.

But what she’s really excited about is speaking Tulu for the first time on screen. “I think it’d be odd if a character in the film is from Mangaluru and does not speak Tulu. So, we decided to add that element to lend my part some authenticity. Pruthvi helped me out with my lines,” adds Milana. The team recently filmed important scenes and a peppy song that sees them riding on a bike soaking in the local sights and sounds. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to learn a little bit of a new language,” wraps Milana.

Milana, who is busy with her wedding preparations, is also busy with her role as the producer for the upcoming Love Mocktail 2, which is the sequel to the 2020 hit Love Mocktail.